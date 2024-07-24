News
Aussies Undertaking More 'Extreme Challenges' To Raise Money
Nedd Brockmann is no stranger to pushing his body to the limit to raise money for charity, and his incredible feats have inspired army veteran Rodney and Goulburn grandfather, John, to undertake their own extreme challenges.
Young Aussies Panic As HECS Debt Continues To Rise
Young Aussies fear they may never be able to pay off their HECS debts as indexation continues to make debts soar. Sydney teacher Alicia Romijn found out she owes $81,000 despite making regular payments over the last ten years and joins us to explain what is happening.
Scam Victims' Tragedy After Losing $98,000 Life Savings
Scott and Danielle White were scammed out of their life savings of $98,000 after they received a call from who they thought was their bank. They now only have a little over $1,500 left and join us to share how it happened.
Gaza Nippers Founders Help Members Flee War
Mo Saleh helped launch Gaza's first-ever Nippers in 2023 after training to become a lifeguard on Sydney's Northern Beaches. But nine months on, he and his family are in limbo after fleeing from Gaza.
Aussie Oscar Piastri Wins First F1 Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri has become the fifth-ever Aussie driver to join the winner’s circle after claiming his first Formula 1 win at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but it wasn’t without controversy.
Aussie Fighting To Win Country's First Taekwondo Medal In 24 Years
It’s been 24 years since Australia last took home an Olympic medal for Taekwondo, but Bailey Lewis is aiming to change that in Paris.
Rob Mills: Why He And Georgie Haven't Gotten Married Yet
Rob Mills and Georgie Tunny have been engaged since 2021 and we asked Rob exactly why they haven't tied the knot yet after all that time.