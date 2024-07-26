The Project

Deadpool & Wolverine Hits Screens

It’s time for the man sandwich we’ve all been waiting for. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in the bromantic action comedy Deadpool and Wolverine.

As is tradition of superhero films, the world is about to end and – actually, you know what? Who cares? It’s Deadpool and Wolverine! What else do you need?

Feeling like you need to slow down, but also feeling hungry, yet feeling like you want that food cooked by an animal? Well, whadya know – I’ve got the flick for you: let’s take a trip down to The Sloth Lane.

After a terrifying storm destroys their home, Laura and her family move to the big city with nothing but their prized possession: a book of secret recipes - and this cheater of cheetah is desperate to get her paws on it. 

Next, get ready to Google what heaps of tornadoes are called because that’s exactly what you’ll get swept up in with Twisters, as a snuggle of storm chasers go in search of the Big One.

It stars Glen Powell as Tyler and Daisy Edgar Jones as Kate, a former storm chaser herself who’s haunted by a past encounter.

Soon our leads find themselves in the middle of a terrifying phenomenon where multiple storms are set to converge and entwine – sounds hot, right?

British Olympic Diver On OnlyFans To Fund Olympic Dream
Britain's first-ever Olympic diving champ Jack Laugher has turned to Only Fans to stay in the sport, claiming his $55,000 funding grant is not enough to live on.
A Sydneysider has been left flabbergasted after she was charged almost $14 for a small, soy flat white and vegemite toast.
Perth passengers crammed onto a busy train have had their commute made that bit worse by a group of young men blasting loud techno music from their portable speakers.
A Supreme Court in Ohio has ruled that consumers can’t expect boneless chicken wings to actually be boneless, after a man sued a restaurant for choking on an unexpected bone in his meal.
Jennifer Aniston has blasted JD Vance for saying women such as US Vice-President Kamala Harris are "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives".