Deadpool & Wolverine Hits Screens

As is tradition of superhero films, the world is about to end and – actually, you know what? Who cares? It’s Deadpool and Wolverine! What else do you need?

Feeling like you need to slow down, but also feeling hungry, yet feeling like you want that food cooked by an animal? Well, whadya know – I’ve got the flick for you: let’s take a trip down to The Sloth Lane.

After a terrifying storm destroys their home, Laura and her family move to the big city with nothing but their prized possession: a book of secret recipes - and this cheater of cheetah is desperate to get her paws on it.

Next, get ready to Google what heaps of tornadoes are called because that’s exactly what you’ll get swept up in with Twisters, as a snuggle of storm chasers go in search of the Big One.

It stars Glen Powell as Tyler and Daisy Edgar Jones as Kate, a former storm chaser herself who’s haunted by a past encounter.

Soon our leads find themselves in the middle of a terrifying phenomenon where multiple storms are set to converge and entwine – sounds hot, right?