Guest Interviews
Urzila Carlson: The Best Way To Deal With Online Haters
Urzila Carlson has no problem putting someone in their place, and she told us the best way to deal with online haters.
Bindi Irwin: How My Daughter Grace Inspired My Children's Book
Bindi Irwin told us how inspired by her daughter Grace she was to write her new children's book, and the adorable reaction she had that only a three-year-old could have.
Budjerah On How His Life Changed After Touring With Ed Sheeran
Budjerah recently toured with Ed Sheeran, and he told us how the experience changed his life... and he shared a hilarious moment with Robert Irwin about listening to Bindi Irwin's songs as a kid!
Bron Lewis: Why School Lunch Boxes Have Gone Too Far
Bron Lewis is a mother of three, and she told us why school lunch boxes have gone too far, and why her youngest's daycare educators probably don't like her.
Nat Thaipun: How I Am Spending My Masterchef Australia Winnings
Nat Thaipun has been crowned the MasterChef Australia Champion for 2024, and she tells us how she's going to use her winnings to continue her food dreams.
The Inspired Unemployed: Our Big Olympic Mission
The Inspired Unemployed are about to embark on a super secret mission for The Project at one of the biggest events in the world that we can't name (think rings). They tell us what it's all about.
Natalie Portman: Why I Love Australia's Matildas And Bluey
Natalie Portman is pretty much an honorary Aussie after she told us why she loves the Matildas so much and how obsessed her family is with Bluey.