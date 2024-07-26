The Project

Bunnings Warehouse Rave Gets Green Light
The highly-anticipated Bunnings Warehouse Rave was confirmed after Sydney producer Kaila’s jingle remix went viral.  Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles will be headlining the gig alongside What So Not, and they tell us how it will work.

Guest Interviews

5 mins

5 mins

Andrew Hamilton: How I Went From Drug Dealer To Comedian

Andrew Hamilton has a pretty interesting past, and he told us how he's gone from being a drug dealer to dealing jokes as a comedian.

7 mins

LL Cool J: What My Name Really Means

Rapper LL Cool J is back releasing new music after over a decade, and he shows off his rap skills in a battle against Sam to prove he hasn't lost it at all.

4 mins

Nick White: Why Office Life Is The Most Relatable Thing Ever

Nick White has amassed millions of views with his hilarious office characters, and he tells us why office life is the most relatable thing ever.

6 mins

Urzila Carlson: The Best Way To Deal With Online Haters

Urzila Carlson has no problem putting someone in their place, and she told us the best way to deal with online haters.

6 mins

Bindi Irwin: How My Daughter Grace Inspired My Children's Book

Bindi Irwin told us how inspired by her daughter Grace she was to write her new children's book, and the adorable reaction she had that only a three-year-old could have.

6 mins

Budjerah On How His Life Changed After Touring With Ed Sheeran

Budjerah recently toured with Ed Sheeran, and he told us how the experience changed his life... and he shared a hilarious moment with Robert Irwin about listening to Bindi Irwin's songs as a kid!

5 mins

Bron Lewis: Why School Lunch Boxes Have Gone Too Far

Bron Lewis is a mother of three, and she told us why school lunch boxes have gone too far, and why her youngest's daycare educators probably don't like her.

