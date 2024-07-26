Guest Interviews
Bunnings Warehouse Rave Gets Green Light
The highly-anticipated Bunnings Warehouse Rave was confirmed after Sydney producer Kaila’s jingle remix went viral. Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles will be headlining the gig alongside What So Not, and they tell us how it will work.
Andrew Hamilton: How I Went From Drug Dealer To Comedian
Andrew Hamilton has a pretty interesting past, and he told us how he's gone from being a drug dealer to dealing jokes as a comedian.
LL Cool J: What My Name Really Means
Rapper LL Cool J is back releasing new music after over a decade, and he shows off his rap skills in a battle against Sam to prove he hasn't lost it at all.
Nick White: Why Office Life Is The Most Relatable Thing Ever
Nick White has amassed millions of views with his hilarious office characters, and he tells us why office life is the most relatable thing ever.
Urzila Carlson: The Best Way To Deal With Online Haters
Urzila Carlson has no problem putting someone in their place, and she told us the best way to deal with online haters.
Bindi Irwin: How My Daughter Grace Inspired My Children's Book
Bindi Irwin told us how inspired by her daughter Grace she was to write her new children's book, and the adorable reaction she had that only a three-year-old could have.
Budjerah On How His Life Changed After Touring With Ed Sheeran
Budjerah recently toured with Ed Sheeran, and he told us how the experience changed his life... and he shared a hilarious moment with Robert Irwin about listening to Bindi Irwin's songs as a kid!