The Project

Why Aussie Banks Won't Refund Scammed Customers
NC | News

There are growing calls for banks to do more to protect customers against scams and refund victims after Aussies lost $2.7 billion to scams last year. The Australian Banking Association is concerned that reimbursing claims could turn Australia into a honeypot for scammers. CEO Anna Bligh joins us to explain.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
7 mins

Joe Biden: America's Soul Is 'At Stake'

Joe Biden warned Americans that the future of their democracy was at stake during his first public speech after exiting the presidential race.

image-placeholder
10 mins

Why Aussie Banks Won't Refund Scammed Customers

There are growing calls for banks to do more to protect customers against scams and refund victims after Aussies lost $2.7 billion to scams last year. The Australian Banking Association is concerned that reimbursing claims could turn Australia into a honeypot for scammers. CEO Anna Bligh joins us to explain.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Aussie Boomers Spending Kids’ Inheritance

Aussie Boomers are increasingly embracing the ‘SKI’ trend, Spending Kids Inheritance, where they actively spend all their money while they can, leaving nothing for their kids.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Aussies Undertaking More 'Extreme Challenges' To Raise Money

Nedd Brockmann is no stranger to pushing his body to the limit to raise money for charity, and his incredible feats have inspired army veteran Rodney and Goulburn grandfather, John, to undertake their own extreme challenges. 

image-placeholder
5 mins

Young Aussies Panic As HECS Debt Continues To Rise

Young Aussies fear they may never be able to pay off their HECS debts as indexation continues to make debts soar. Sydney teacher Alicia Romijn found out she owes $81,000 despite making regular payments over the last ten years and joins us to explain what is happening.

image-placeholder
9 mins

Scam Victims' Tragedy After Losing $98,000 Life Savings

Scott and Danielle White were scammed out of their life savings of $98,000 after they received a call from who they thought was their bank. They now only have a little over $1,500 left and join us to share how it happened.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Gaza Nippers Founders Help Members Flee War

Mo Saleh helped launch Gaza's first-ever Nippers in 2023 after training to become a lifeguard on Sydney's Northern Beaches. But nine months on, he and his family are in limbo after fleeing from Gaza.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Aussie Oscar Piastri Wins First F1 Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri has become the fifth-ever Aussie driver to join the winner’s circle after claiming his first Formula 1 win at the Hungarian Grand Prix, but it wasn’t without controversy. 

2024