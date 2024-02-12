The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Turns Out Most Women Would Choose Their Dog Over A Man

Turns Out Most Women Would Choose Their Dog Over A Man

A new study has revealed nearly 70 per cent of single women would choose their dog over a man if their pet didn’t like them.

People love their dogs: the ever-loyal companion, always happy to see you arrive home, full of endless energy and excitement. Sure, they might poop on the carpet, tear up the furniture, or eat their own vomit – but you can’t stay angry when you look into their gorgeous eyes.

According to the Daily Mail, women in the UK love their dogs so much that they would dump a potential date if their canine friend weren’t keen.

The study was conducted by Burns Pet Nutrition and polled 2,022 UK dog owners, finding that 59 per cent of women would definitely ditch the dude for the dog.

But is this the same for men? Are they ready to leave the lady for their labradoodle? The number is slightly smaller, but still significant, with 41 per cent picking the pooch over the person.

People really do trust their pets. Half of all dog owners surveyed think their pet is a good judge of character, and two-thirds of 45 to 65-year-olds put a lot of weight on their pet’s opinion.

So, if you have a new love and are going to meet their hound, make sure you are prepared. Bring doggy treats, some of the best sticks you can find, and be ready to walk that pup along the full Australian coastline.

McDonald’s Finally Launching ‘Adult Happy Meal’ In Australia
NEXT STORY

McDonald’s Finally Launching ‘Adult Happy Meal’ In Australia

Advertisement

Related Articles

McDonald’s Finally Launching ‘Adult Happy Meal’ In Australia

McDonald’s Finally Launching ‘Adult Happy Meal’ In Australia

McDonald’s has released Happy Meals for grown-ups in the U.S. in recent years, and is now bringing the exciting menu item to Aussie customers after much public demand.
Over 133,000 kgs Of Chicken Stolen in Cuban Heist

Over 133,000 kgs Of Chicken Stolen in Cuban Heist

A massive chicken heist has taken place in Havana, Cuba, with a reported 133 tonnes, or 133,000 kgs, of poultry swindled.
Beyoncé Announces New Album ‘Renaissance Part II’

Beyoncé Announces New Album ‘Renaissance Part II’

Beyoncé has announced a new album during the Super Bowl ads.
Western Australia Bans Ham And Cheese Sandwiches From School Canteens

Western Australia Bans Ham And Cheese Sandwiches From School Canteens

A school lunchbox staple, the ham and cheese sandwich, has been banned in Western Australian school canteens after a review of its healthy eating policy.
Marvel Releases First Trailer For ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Marvel Releases First Trailer For ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

The first trailer for Marvel’s highly anticipated ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has been released, with Hugh Jackman returning to his infamous X-Men role for the first time in seven years.