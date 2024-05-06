Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Visits' Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi' At The White House On May The Fourth

"I love the merch," he said, taking off the glasses during a quick appearance at the White House press briefing following his visit with Biden.

Hamill, 72, famous for playing Luke Skywalker, kidded with reporters that he'd take a few questions - as long as they weren't about Star Wars.

"I was honoured to be asked to come to the White House to meet the president," he said.

Hamill said Biden told him to call him "Joe," to which Hamill offered an alternative suggestion: "Can I call you Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi?"

"He liked that," said Hamill.

Both Hamill and the White House were vague about his reason for visiting. But Hamill, a Democrat and Biden supporter with a huge social media following, has been posting about the president's re-election campaign this week.

On Friday, he posted, "May The Third Be Absurd That The Guy Who Tried To Steal A Fair Election Is Allowed To Run Again," a reference to Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.