News
What The Federal Budget Means For Everyday Australians
Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced a surprise surplus for the second year in a row, but with millions of Aussies hoping for cost-of-living relief, what can be expected in this financial year's budget? Kristina Hammond, who is currently looking for a second and third job, joins us.
Manly Residents Furious Over 'Fat Bikes' Taking Over Footpaths
Manly residents are kicking off about the increasing prevalence of 'fat bikes', electrified bicycles intended for use on sand or snow, taking over footpaths, with many fearing it's only a matter of time before someone is injured.
Have You Been Paying Attention Returns For 2024
Have You Been Paying Attention is returning for 2024 this week, and host Tom Gleisner revealed who he thinks is the absolute worst celebrity guest they have had on the show.
Jessie & Clare Stephens On The Worst Parenting Advice They Received
Twins and podcasters Jessie & Clare Stephens both became mothers around the same time, and they tell us the worst parenting advice they were given.
The Aussie Nurses Helping New Mums Adjust To Having A Newborn
For 105 years, Tresillian has been providing NSW mums and bubs with a whole range of early parenting care, and now these nurses have been armed with more resources to serve regional families face-to-face.
100-Year-Old Hal On Why You Must Learn To Value Your Friends
Australia, meet Hal. He’s just entered his 100th year on earth, thinks he can live until he’s 140, and still reads every day, but his advice on friendship is one that we all need to hear.
Government Calls On Australians To Make More Babies
Recent data has shown Aussies aren’t having enough babies! And so, the Federal Government has called on us all to, well, we guess, do it for Australia! But, do we really want kids running around?