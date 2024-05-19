Adorable Ginger Cat Wins Garfield Look-Alike Competition

Three-year-old Hara won the competition run by the Malaysia Cat Club, with his owner taking home a prize of RM500 ($AU 159), as well as some cat food and supplements.

Hara’s owner Adam Zailani told The Star that his little furry friend did not look like the Monday-hating cat when he first adopted him.

“It’s very funny because when we first adopted Hara, Hara just looked like any other cat,” he told The Star.

“I didn’t realise that he actually [has a] very unique face despite not [being] any breed because he is actually just a stray cat.”

“Most of the cat competitions are between expensive breeds type of cats, which is most often cat owners feel not included, but this time around I just feel like this is a very good opportunity for Hara, which is just a stray cat, to join this kind of competition.”