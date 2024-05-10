Guest Interviews
Trevor Noah On Why More People Are Getting Offended By Comedy
Trevor Noah is coming back to Australia after finishing up as the host of America's 'The Daily Show' and while more people were getting offended by his comedy on the show, and in general, he thinks he knows why...
Sooshi Mango On How 'Ethnics Are The Same All Around The World'
Sooshi Mango have taken their act around the globe, and they tell us how in their own words "Ethnics are the same all around the world".
Ncuti Gatwa Reveals How He Told Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling About Becoming Dr Who
Ncuti Gatwa told us how he broke the news to his Barbie co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that he'd been cast as Dr Who, and how Ryan celebrated the 15th incarnation of the time-travelling Doctor.
Why Todd McKenney & Shane Jacobson Are Truly An Odd Couple
Todd McKenney and Shane Jacobson really are an odd couple and they share with us how different they actually are.
Chris Hemsworth On Going From Hero To Villain In Furiosa: A Mad Max Sa
Chris Hemsworth has played so many iconic movie heroes over his acting career, and he tells us what it was like to ditch the hammer and become a villain for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
Cortnee Vine On Why The Olympics Is So Important To Her And The Matildas
Cortnee Vine's attention may be on this week's A-League Women's Final, but in just a few weeks she will be heading to Paris, and she tells us why the Olympics are so important to her and the Matildas.
Pet Shop Boys On Why They Love Ja’Mie from Summer Heights High
The Pet Shop Boys may be international superstars, but they still have time for Aussie TV, and they tell us why they love Ja'Mie from Summer Heights High.