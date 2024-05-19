Hoards Of Aussies Swarm To Aldi For The Annual Snow Gear Sale

Footage revealed customers lining up before the store even opened to snag the Snow Gear Special Buys range. The range had more than 70 products with nothing over $100.

Some even reported that certain Aldi stores had security guards making sure everything was under control.

One shopper took to Facebook, recounting her experience at Aldi Chermside in Queensland, writing: “Just back from the snow sale. They had a guard keeping an eye on everyone!”

“Well, that is the way! Since people attack people for toilet paper!!! Imagine for snow equipment and clothes!!! Good on you Aldi!! Take precautions sooner than later!!!!” another added.

Group director for National Buying at Aldi, Rodney Balech said in a statement: “Whether you’re planning a solo ski trip or a friendly snowball fight with the family, Aldi’s Snow Gear range offers everything you need at an affordable price, without compromising on quality.”

“We’re also introducing more unisex options for kids, making it easier than ever for parents to hand down outfits to save on buying new sizes year after year.”

“While price and affordability are on everyone’s minds this year, we have also ensured that every item in our range meets the highest benchmarks.”