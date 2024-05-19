The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Hoards Of Aussies Swarm To Aldi For The Annual Snow Gear Sale

Hoards Of Aussies Swarm To Aldi For The Annual Snow Gear Sale

Hoards of Aussies swarmed Aldi stores all over the country for their biggest sale of the year.

Footage revealed customers lining up before the store even opened to snag the Snow Gear Special Buys range. The range had more than 70 products with nothing over $100.

Some even reported that certain Aldi stores had security guards making sure everything was under control.

One shopper took to Facebook, recounting her experience at Aldi Chermside in Queensland, writing: “Just back from the snow sale. They had a guard keeping an eye on everyone!”

“Well, that is the way! Since people attack people for toilet paper!!! Imagine for snow equipment and clothes!!! Good on you Aldi!! Take precautions sooner than later!!!!” another added.

Group director for National Buying at Aldi, Rodney Balech said in a statement: “Whether you’re planning a solo ski trip or a friendly snowball fight with the family, Aldi’s Snow Gear range offers everything you need at an affordable price, without compromising on quality.”

“We’re also introducing more unisex options for kids, making it easier than ever for parents to hand down outfits to save on buying new sizes year after year.”

“While price and affordability are on everyone’s minds this year, we have also ensured that every item in our range meets the highest benchmarks.”

@dreazxcv Bit of chaos at Aldi #aldi #snow #aldisnowsale ♬ son original - aureliestory
Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested During PGA Championship
NEXT STORY

Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested During PGA Championship

Advertisement

Related Articles

Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested During PGA Championship

Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested During PGA Championship

The lawyer representing the world's top golfer Scottie Scheffler insists that the American is prepared to go to trial should the charge of assaulting a police officer not be dropped.
Queenslander’s ‘Genius’ Hedge Trimming Hack Has Some Aussies Concerned

Queenslander’s ‘Genius’ Hedge Trimming Hack Has Some Aussies Concerned

A Queensland man’s creative method for trimming a tall hedge in his front garden has been hailed as the epitome of "work smarter, not harder" despite some having concerns about its safety.
Power Nap Competition Held In South Korea And Where Do We Sign Up

Power Nap Competition Held In South Korea And Where Do We Sign Up

South Koreans have gone head-to-head in the calmest competition ever, a power nap comp.
Employee Nearly Cancels Family Holiday After Manager’s ‘Ludicrous’ Annual Leave Rule

Employee Nearly Cancels Family Holiday After Manager’s ‘Ludicrous’ Annual Leave Rule

An employee was nearly forced to cancel her family holiday that she had planned months in advance due to a company rule that gave those in more senior positions priority annual leave.
Adorable Ginger Cat Wins Garfield Look-Alike Competition

Adorable Ginger Cat Wins Garfield Look-Alike Competition

An adorable ginger kitty beat out over 100 other cats to win a Garfield look-alike competition.