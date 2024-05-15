The Project

New York City-Dublin Portal Closes After Naked & Drunken Antics
NC | News

The real-time video portal that links New York City and Dublin has been closed after both cities got a bit cheeky with some drunken nude antics from revellers. 

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
2 mins

New York City-Dublin Portal Closes After Naked & Drunken Antics

The real-time video portal that links New York City and Dublin has been closed after both cities got a bit cheeky with some drunken nude antics from revellers. 

image-placeholder
9 mins

What The Federal Budget Means For Everyday Australians

Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced a surprise surplus for the second year in a row, but with millions of Aussies hoping for cost-of-living relief, what can be expected in this financial year's budget? Kristina Hammond, who is currently looking for a second and third job, joins us.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Manly Residents Furious Over 'Fat Bikes' Taking Over Footpaths

Manly residents are kicking off about the increasing prevalence of 'fat bikes', electrified bicycles intended for use on sand or snow, taking over footpaths, with many fearing it's only a matter of time before someone is injured. 

image-placeholder
4 mins

Have You Been Paying Attention Returns For 2024

Have You Been Paying Attention is returning for 2024 this week, and host Tom Gleisner revealed who he thinks is the absolute worst celebrity guest they have had on the show.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Jessie & Clare Stephens On The Worst Parenting Advice They Received

Twins and podcasters Jessie & Clare Stephens both became mothers around the same time, and they tell us the worst parenting advice they were given.

image-placeholder
5 mins

The Aussie Nurses Helping New Mums Adjust To Having A Newborn

For 105 years, Tresillian has been providing NSW mums and bubs with a whole range of early parenting care, and now these nurses have been armed with more resources to serve regional families face-to-face.

image-placeholder
5 mins

100-Year-Old Hal On Why You Must Learn To Value Your Friends

Australia, meet Hal. He’s just entered his 100th year on earth, thinks he can live until he’s 140, and still reads every day, but his advice on friendship is one that we all need to hear.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Government Calls On Australians To Make More Babies

Recent data has shown Aussies aren’t having enough babies! And so, the Federal Government has called on us all to, well, we guess, do it for Australia! But, do we really want kids running around?

2024