The Project - 16 May 2024
News
Air Date: Thu 16 May 2024
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Nick Cody, Liz Ellis and guests, Kate Langbroek & Nath Valvo as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Tells Women They Shouldn't Have Careers During College Commencement Speech
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker used a commencement speech to congratulate the graduating class while also telling the women in the room that they were probably more excited to get married and have kids.
