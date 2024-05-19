Queenslander’s ‘Genius’ Hedge Trimming Hack Has Some Aussies Concerned

In a four-minute video posted by his daughter, the unnamed man is seen trimming the top of a hedge with a lawn mower attached to a crane. The unconventional technique has sparked debate over whether it’s "crazy" or "genius."

“So I’m visiting my parents and my dad wanted me to check out how he trims his hedge,” the Queensland woman says at the start of her video. “Apparently, it involves this truck and his crane.”

The footage shows her dad securing the lawn mower’s handle to the crane hook before positioning the mower above the hedge. He then drives the truck along the hedge line, allowing the mower to cut the top layer of leaves.

“Oh my god,” she exclaims, reacting to her dad’s ingenuity. As he maneuvers the truck for a second pass, he walks under the suspended mower. “This is dangerous,” the daughter remarks. Australians quickly responded to the video, with one viewer questioning if the move is “crazy, or genius, or both.”

“He’s an ideas man,” one commenter said, while another called him a "legend." Another added, “Now that’s initiative,” and concluded, “Good on ya.”

This isn’t the first time a gardener has showcased a novel use for a lawn mower.

Earlier this month, Sydney gardener Nathan Stafford, from Nathan's Lawns and Gardens, shared his own inventive hack.

He demonstrated how he compresses an enormous pile of trimmings into an overflowing green bin, claiming it to be the "greatest gardening hack of all time."