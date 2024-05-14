Guest Interviews
Ben Knight On How He Ended Up In Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy'
Australian comedian Ben Knight still does a bit of teaching on the side of his comedy work, but he's the coolest teacher in school with his story on how he ended up in 'The Fall Guy' with Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt.
Bernard Fanning & Paul Dempsey On What It's Like To Have Two Frontmen
Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey are both frontmen of wildly successful bands, and they tell us how it's going now they've teamed up together.
Trevor Noah On Why More People Are Getting Offended By Comedy
Trevor Noah is coming back to Australia after finishing up as the host of America's 'The Daily Show' and while more people were getting offended by his comedy on the show, and in general, he thinks he knows why...
Sooshi Mango On How 'Ethnics Are The Same All Around The World'
Sooshi Mango have taken their act around the globe, and they tell us how in their own words "Ethnics are the same all around the world".
Ncuti Gatwa Reveals How He Told Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling About Becoming Dr Who
Ncuti Gatwa told us how he broke the news to his Barbie co-stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that he'd been cast as Dr Who, and how Ryan celebrated the 15th incarnation of the time-travelling Doctor.
Why Todd McKenney & Shane Jacobson Are Truly An Odd Couple
Todd McKenney and Shane Jacobson really are an odd couple and they share with us how different they actually are.
Chris Hemsworth On Going From Hero To Villain In Furiosa: A Mad Max Sa
Chris Hemsworth has played so many iconic movie heroes over his acting career, and he tells us what it was like to ditch the hammer and become a villain for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.