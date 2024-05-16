News
Kate Langbroek & Nath Valvo On Why You Won't Learn Anything On Their Podcast
Kate Langbroek & Nath Valvo are launching a new podcast, but they promise you won't learn anything when listening to it... and that's a good thing!
MP Sets His Sights On A Sixth Olympics For Australia
Dan Repacholi represented Australia at five Olympic Games before he was elected as a federal member for the Hunter, but that is not going to get in the way of his sixth shot at gold.
Why We Can Never Be Disappointed By Bluey
A Las Vegas restaurant has apologised for putting on a dismal 'Bluey' event that angered parents and caused children to cry. Mel Buttle shares her advice for anyone who has been disappointed by Bluey.
New York City-Dublin Portal Closes After Naked & Drunken Antics
The real-time video portal that links New York City and Dublin has been closed after both cities got a bit cheeky with some drunken nude antics from revellers.
What The Federal Budget Means For Everyday Australians
Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced a surprise surplus for the second year in a row, but with millions of Aussies hoping for cost-of-living relief, what can be expected in this financial year's budget? Kristina Hammond, who is currently looking for a second and third job, joins us.
Manly Residents Furious Over 'Fat Bikes' Taking Over Footpaths
Manly residents are kicking off about the increasing prevalence of 'fat bikes', electrified bicycles intended for use on sand or snow, taking over footpaths, with many fearing it's only a matter of time before someone is injured.
Have You Been Paying Attention Returns For 2024
Have You Been Paying Attention is returning for 2024 this week, and host Tom Gleisner revealed who he thinks is the absolute worst celebrity guest they have had on the show.