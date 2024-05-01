Tom Gleeson Sets Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian, Josh Thomas, Lloyd Langford And Wil Anderson To Task

Strap in because have we got some fresh LOLs for you.

That’s right folks, TV Week Logie Award 2023 nominee, 2024 AACTA nominated and fan favourite comedy powerhouse - Taskmaster Australia returns for a brand-new season this May, bringing a new dose of outrageous, laugh-out-loud comedic hilarity to charm your Thursday nights.

Returning to their hosting thrones for season two is tough-love Taskmaster Tom Gleeson, and his loyal sidekick “lesser Tom” a.k.a. Tom Cashman, both ready to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of our five new comedians.

Stepping up to the Taskmaster challenge and competing for the golden version of Tom Gleeson’s delectable noggin is comedy royalty Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian, Josh Thomas, Lloyd Langford and Wil Anderson.

Each week viewers will witness these best and brightest comics go head-to-head in a string of ridiculous, rambunctious and bewildering tasks to bag the highest points, all for our amusement.

From building scarecrows to catching hot chips and fielding a lesson with lemons, will they have the prowess to win over our supreme Taskmaster?

You’ll have to wait and see for yourself.

Adapted from the BAFTA-winning, hit UK format of the same name, Taskmaster Australia rewards innovation, berates stupidity and is guaranteed to master the laughs in 2024.

Taskmaster Australia Season 2 premieres Thursday, 23 May at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 Play.