Employee Nearly Cancels Family Holiday After Manager’s ‘Ludicrous’ Annual Leave Rule

The anonymous woman sent the text exchange between her and her boss to TikToker Ben Askins.

Askins frequently shares strange workplace interactions sent in by his followers.

The anonymous worker sends her manager a message, asking why her annual leave for May had been cancelled abruptly.

Her manager replies, explaining that another team member, Louis, had requested the same time off and that they were not allowed to go on annual leave at the same time.

The worker highlighted that she had requested leave before him, to which her boss replied, “Yeah I know but he is more senior and company policy is that the more senior person gets priority.”

When she pointed out that she had booked in the leave two months earlier, he said there was “nothing” he could do about it and suggested she could go on leave the week after.

“You can’t do this, what if I spoke to Louis and asked him if he could move it?” she said

“Do what you want, as long as one of you is in, I don’t care,” her boss replied.

Thankfully, Louis was understanding and was happy to move his leave as he had no solid plans.

Askins tore the manager to shreds, dubbing the rule “ludicrous” and a waste of time, adding that while it was reasonable for a company to not approve everyone’s leave for the same time, it should be based on a ‘first come, first serve basis’, not by seniority.

“This little attitude of ‘do what you want, as long as one of you is in I don’t care’. I mean, look, with the greatest respect, it is your job to care,” Askins added.

“If you did care even slightly you would have avoided all of this and she wouldn’t have presumably spent quite an unproductive afternoon stressing about holidays.

“Just breathtaking incompetence this one.”

People rushed to the comments to share their disdain for the situation.

“That is unacceptable. I would start looking at my options after the holiday,” one person said.

“I’d be out of there so fast. What a ridiculous rule!” another said, while another added, “My first priority when I come back from holiday would be finding a new job.”