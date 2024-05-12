News
Jessie & Clare Stephens On The Worst Parenting Advice They Received
Twins and podcasters Jessie & Clare Stephens both became mothers around the same time, and they tell us the worst parenting advice they were given.
The Aussie Nurses Helping New Mums Adjust To Having A Newborn
For 105 years, Tresillian has been providing NSW mums and bubs with a whole range of early parenting care, and now these nurses have been armed with more resources to serve regional families face-to-face.
100-Year-Old Hal On Why You Must Learn To Value Your Friends
Australia, meet Hal. He’s just entered his 100th year on earth, thinks he can live until he’s 140, and still reads every day, but his advice on friendship is one that we all need to hear.
Government Calls On Australians To Make More Babies
Recent data has shown Aussies aren’t having enough babies! And so, the Federal Government has called on us all to, well, we guess, do it for Australia! But, do we really want kids running around?
How Kids Really Think Their Mums And Dads Became Parents
Have you ever wondered what your kids actually think about you? Well, don’t worry about it, as Susie Youssef found out for you at one Aussie school, and they really have some strange ideas about how
Working Kelpie Dogs Are On The Rise Amid Workforce Shortages
While many of us are pondering whether robots will take our jobs in the future, we should actually be worried about dogs, especially Kelpies. As we found out, Aussie farmers are finding the solution
Matildas Longest-Serving Player Lydia Williams Announces Her Retirement
Since 2005, Lydia Williams has been a steady presence between the goals for the Matildas. Now, the footballer is hanging up her boots, and Lydia tells us all about the highs and lows of being one of the greatest Matildas of a generation.