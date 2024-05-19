The Project

Power Nap Competition Held In South Korea And Where Do We Sign Up

South Koreans have gone head-to-head in the calmest competition ever, a power nap comp.

Aimed at raising awareness for the importance of sleep, among a nation of people who undervalue it and score the lowest sleep quality in the world, what better way to get people to relax than to time their rest and make it competitive.

And to make it even more intense, various methods of distraction are employed such as tickling, whispering into ears and mosquito noises.

Participants are hoping that this will bring more attention to the need for healthier sleep habits in South Korea.

“Our country is known for its competitive society, and the importance of sleep seems to be undervalued,” said Son Ji-hong, 24, who arrived at the competition armed with with a neck pillow and sunglasses.

According to South Korea’s National Assembly, the country records the lowest average sleep duration with citizens averaging just 7 hours and 41 minutes of sleep per night, significantly lower than the OECD average of 8 hours and 22 minutes, but about 5 hours more than I seem to get since my wife brought that baby home from the hospital.

