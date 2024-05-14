The Project

Speculation Mounting The Spice Girls Could Perform At MCG

Speculation is mounting that the Spice Girls will reunite to perform at the MCG early next year.

The Herald Sun is reporting that there is industry speculation the iconic girl group will perform together for the first time since the 2012 London Olympics. 

Footage of the group singing at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday recently sent fans into a frenzy, with many calling on the group to reunite on stage for another tour. 

At Posh Spice’s big birthday bash, the group danced along to their hit song ‘Stop’, and were joined by Victoria’s son Cruz on guitar for a performance of ‘Mama’.

They have also teased a special surprise for the group’s 30th anniversary, with Mel B telling The Project late last year “We are doing something, hopefully this year, but if not, definitely next year”. 

When performing at the Heaps Gay Harbour Party in Sydney in November, Mel C said she’d be back “really soon” and “may have some friends with (her)”.

