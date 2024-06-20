The Project

Jimeoin On Why Being Tired Is Always A Competition
Jimeoin tells us why being tired is always a competition, especially when you're tired around your wife.

Guest Interviews

Jelena Dokic Opens Up About Internet Body Shaming

Former Tennis star-turned-pundit Jelena Dokic is on a mission to fight body shaming and is taking on the trolls following her recent weight loss. Jelena joins us to explain why she felt she needed to call out the cruel commentators.

Rita Ora reveals why she loves love so much

Rita Ora's new song 'Ask And You Shall Receive' has been dubbed a romantic summer anthem and she tells us why she loves love so much.

Harry Garside on how confident he is ahead of boxing in the Olympics

Boxer Harry Garside is counting down the days until he gets into the ring at the Olympics, and he tells is how confident he is ahead of going to Paris.

Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig & Steve Carell on why everyone loves Despicable Me

There's a whole generation who have grown up with Gru and the Minions, and Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell tell us why Despicable Me is still loved by all ages.

How Eskimo Joe has retained their sound after nearly 30 years

Eskimo Joe has just released a new song 'The First Time' and frontman Kav Temperley tells us how they've managed to retain their signature sound after nearly 30 years together.

Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody are on a mission to hit 121 pub

Fifi Box, Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody are on a mission to hit 121 pubs in just 24 hours to break a world record, and the FOX FM trio tell us how they're going to manage the giant pub crawl.

Dean Lewis on the cringiest lyric he's ever written 

Aussie musician Dean Lewis tells us all about the cringiest lyric he's ever written, and how he became vulnerable for his music.

