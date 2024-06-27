The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Julian Assange Still Waiting To See His Kids After Arriving Back In Australia

Julian Assange Still Waiting To See His Kids After Arriving Back In Australia

After years behind bars, Julian Assange plans to swim in the ocean every day as he turns a page on the legal fight to avoid US prosecution.

The WikiLeaks founder stepped onto Australian soil on Wednesday night for the first time in 14 years, raising his arms and hugging his wife.

Following years of legal battles, the 52-year-old's charter jet landed in Canberra to a cheering crowd after he left the UK in a plea deal struck with US authorities.

In a press conference at Parliament House on Thursday, Stella Assange spoke of her husband's next steps.

"Julian plans to swim in the ocean every day. He plans to sleep asleep in a real bed," she told reporters.

"He plans to taste real food and he plans to enjoy his freedom."

Ms Assange recounted the heartfelt moment her children learned their father had won his freedom, but said they were waiting to be reunited as a family together.

"We want to do it when we're in the same place," she said.

"I am obviously here and the kids were asleep when he arrived last night, it still hasn't happened yet.

"They were very excited when they found out that daddy was coming home.

"I managed to send the video of them reacting and jumping on the sofa to Julian while he was in Saipan, and he was very, very pleased."

Hours after pleading guilty to espionage at a US court on the Pacific island of Saipan - Assange was free - but not ready to face the public.

"I ask you - please - to give us space, to give us privacy, to find our place, to let our family be a family before he can speak again at a time of his choosing," Ms Assange said as tears welled in her eyes.

With AAP.

Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter
NEXT STORY

Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

    Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

    According to a new study, we may expose ourselves to chemicals that are far beyond what we ever thought.
    Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

    Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

    Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams
    Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition.
    Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

    Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

    A new survey has found almost half of employees aged 16-to-26, being five to ten minutes late is essentially the same as being on time, while Boomers vehemently disagree with this notion.
    Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

    Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

    A woman has turned to the internet for support after she revealed that her husband is “obsessed” with the baby name “Mips.”