The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Sending An Unwanted Birthday Card To A Colleague Could Be Harassment

Sending An Unwanted Birthday Card To A Colleague Could Be Harassment

A woman in the UK has told a tribunal she was repeatedly contacted by her bosses while she was on leave for work-related stress, including numerous emails and an unwanted birthday card.

According to the Daily Mail, tax worker Kani Toure successfully sued her employer HMRC, winning several claims of race and disability harassment and discrimination.

Ms Toure, a Muslim French national of African origin, began working for the government department in October 2019, and in July 2020, informed her boss, Hugh Henderson, via email that she had been discriminated against, 'mostly because of my foreign accent and origin', a claim that was ignored. 

On August 2, 2020, Ms Toure mentioned in passing it was her birthday, and told Mr Henderson she would not be celebrating for 'personal reasons', asking that it be kept off of a list Mr Henderson kept of employee's birthdays.

Mr Henderson apologised and claimed he would remove Ms Toure's birthday from his list.

By the end of 2020, Ms Toure had made an informal complaint about being left out of training opportunities and submitted a formal 11-page long grievance, which contained 'aan a number of allegations against a range of colleagues'colleagues and subsequently transferred to a different office. 

The tribunal heard that in June 2021, a tumour was found in Ms Toure's pituitary gland that produced too much prolactin, with the Claimant suffering from stress, anxiety, migraines, vertigo, loss of weight, poor sleep and low mood.

Ms Toure was subsequently on sick leave from June 30, 2021, and requested only 'essential' correspondence be conducted via email. 

In the following weeks, Ms Toure was sent 11 emails, as well as a birthday card, contact that the tribunal heard 'exacerbated' her symptoms.

The judge said the 'repeated contact' created a 'hostile and intimidating environment' for the Claimant.

Ms Toure remained absent from work until November 2021, when she received a letter warning her that she faced 'formal steps regarding her sickness absence'.

Ms Toure made over 20 allegations of race and disability harassment, as well as discrimination and victimisation, ten of her claims were successful.

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever
NEXT STORY

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

Advertisement

Related Articles

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

U.K. Liberal Democrats May Be Having The Weirdest Election Campaign Ever

The Liberal Democrats' attempts to get media attention for the U.K. General Election aren't getting any less weird, with one candidate showing off his CPR skills on the campaign trail.
Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

Shocking Stats Behind The Toxic Chemicals We All Encounter

According to a new study, we may expose ourselves to chemicals that are far beyond what we ever thought.
Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams
Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition.
Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

A new survey has found almost half of employees aged 16-to-26, being five to ten minutes late is essentially the same as being on time, while Boomers vehemently disagree with this notion.