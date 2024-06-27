Sending An Unwanted Birthday Card To A Colleague Could Be Harassment

According to the Daily Mail, tax worker Kani Toure successfully sued her employer HMRC, winning several claims of race and disability harassment and discrimination.

Ms Toure, a Muslim French national of African origin, began working for the government department in October 2019, and in July 2020, informed her boss, Hugh Henderson, via email that she had been discriminated against, 'mostly because of my foreign accent and origin', a claim that was ignored.

On August 2, 2020, Ms Toure mentioned in passing it was her birthday, and told Mr Henderson she would not be celebrating for 'personal reasons', asking that it be kept off of a list Mr Henderson kept of employee's birthdays.

Mr Henderson apologised and claimed he would remove Ms Toure's birthday from his list.

By the end of 2020, Ms Toure had made an informal complaint about being left out of training opportunities and submitted a formal 11-page long grievance, which contained 'aan a number of allegations against a range of colleagues'colleagues and subsequently transferred to a different office.

The tribunal heard that in June 2021, a tumour was found in Ms Toure's pituitary gland that produced too much prolactin, with the Claimant suffering from stress, anxiety, migraines, vertigo, loss of weight, poor sleep and low mood.

Ms Toure was subsequently on sick leave from June 30, 2021, and requested only 'essential' correspondence be conducted via email.

In the following weeks, Ms Toure was sent 11 emails, as well as a birthday card, contact that the tribunal heard 'exacerbated' her symptoms.

The judge said the 'repeated contact' created a 'hostile and intimidating environment' for the Claimant.

Ms Toure remained absent from work until November 2021, when she received a letter warning her that she faced 'formal steps regarding her sickness absence'.

Ms Toure made over 20 allegations of race and disability harassment, as well as discrimination and victimisation, ten of her claims were successful.