Taylor Swift Donates A Year-Worth Of Money To UK Foodbank

The singer donated enough money to sustain a food bank for the next 12 months.

“It’s the most incredible gift,” said Rich Jones from the St Andrew’s Community Network.

“Because of rising prices, rising need and falling donations, we’ve been having to subsidise our food ourselves for a long while.

“But it’s fair to say that Taylor Swift has essentially paid our food bill for 12 months.”

They’re not the only one who received a huge boost when her tour rolled into town, Swift also donated enough for around 10,800 meals to the Cardiff Foodbank in Wales.

“We’re going to buy an articulated lorry full of food and other most-needed items to supplement our emergency food parcels,” chief executive Rachel Biggs told The Guardian.

Swift is known for making large donations when she performs in each city.

While on the Australian leg of the Eras Tour, Swift made a large donation to Foodbank Victoria.

“As if we couldn’t love you any more than we already do,” it said on social media.

“Your generous donation to Foodbank Victoria will put a sparkle back in the eyes of so many Victorians doing it tough right now! THANK YOU.”