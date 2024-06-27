The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Taylor Swift Donates A Year-Worth Of Money To UK Foodbank

Taylor Swift Donates A Year-Worth Of Money To UK Foodbank

Taylor Swift left her mark in the English city of Liverpool after stopping there on the Eras Tour.

The singer donated enough money to sustain a food bank for the next 12 months.

“It’s the most incredible gift,” said Rich Jones from the St Andrew’s Community Network.

“Because of rising prices, rising need and falling donations, we’ve been having to subsidise our food ourselves for a long while.

“But it’s fair to say that Taylor Swift has essentially paid our food bill for 12 months.”

They’re not the only one who received a huge boost when her tour rolled into town, Swift also donated enough for around 10,800 meals to the Cardiff Foodbank in Wales.

“We’re going to buy an articulated lorry full of food and other most-needed items to supplement our emergency food parcels,” chief executive Rachel Biggs told The Guardian.

Swift is known for making large donations when she performs in each city.

While on the Australian leg of the Eras Tour, Swift made a large donation to Foodbank Victoria.

“As if we couldn’t love you any more than we already do,” it said on social media.

“Your generous donation to Foodbank Victoria will put a sparkle back in the eyes of so many Victorians doing it tough right now! THANK YOU.”

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams
NEXT STORY

Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

    Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams

    Statement From Westpac and Teachers Mutual Bank In Regards To Scams
    Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition.
    Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

    Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

    A new survey has found almost half of employees aged 16-to-26, being five to ten minutes late is essentially the same as being on time, while Boomers vehemently disagree with this notion.
    Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

    Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

    A woman has turned to the internet for support after she revealed that her husband is “obsessed” with the baby name “Mips.”
    People Shocked To Discover Google’s Original Name Was BackRub

    People Shocked To Discover Google’s Original Name Was BackRub

    It feels like Google has been around since the beginning of time, but it’s shocking to discover that the most popular search engine was originally called ‘BackRub’.