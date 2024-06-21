Guest Interviews
Lehmo On How His Son Laddie Suddenly Became A Comedian
Lehmo is set to take the stage on a comedy cruise with his son Laddie, and they tell us how the seven-year-old son suddenly became a comedian.
Jimeoin On Why Being Tired Is Always A Competition
Jimeoin tells us why being tired is always a competition, especially when you're tired around your wife.
Jelena Dokic Opens Up About Internet Body Shaming
Former Tennis star-turned-pundit Jelena Dokic is on a mission to fight body shaming and is taking on the trolls following her recent weight loss. Jelena joins us to explain why she felt she needed to call out the cruel commentators.
Rita Ora reveals why she loves love so much
Rita Ora's new song 'Ask And You Shall Receive' has been dubbed a romantic summer anthem and she tells us why she loves love so much.
Harry Garside on how confident he is ahead of boxing in the Olympics
Boxer Harry Garside is counting down the days until he gets into the ring at the Olympics, and he tells is how confident he is ahead of going to Paris.
Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig & Steve Carell on why everyone loves Despicable Me
There's a whole generation who have grown up with Gru and the Minions, and Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell tell us why Despicable Me is still loved by all ages.
How Eskimo Joe has retained their sound after nearly 30 years
Eskimo Joe has just released a new song 'The First Time' and frontman Kav Temperley tells us how they've managed to retain their signature sound after nearly 30 years together.