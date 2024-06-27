PrettyLittleThing Customers Furious After Being Banned For Making Too Many Returns

Shoppers with “unusual high returns activity” received emails from the UK-based brand explaining why their account had been deactivated.

The email read: “In accordance with our terms and conditions, following a review of your account activity and the unusual high returns activity, we have reached a decision to deactivate your account.

“This will mean you cannot place any further orders. We’re sorry if this causes you any inconvenience.

“If you still need to make a valid return, please do so through our returns portal.”

Many customers took to X to complain about their accounts being deactivated.

"Surely not????” one X user wrote. “I can’t help your clothes sizes are a joke and are awful quality!! Can I have my £9.99 next-day delivery fee back then please?”

The fashion retailer offers a “Royalty” scheme for unlimited deliveries, which sets back shoppers £9.99 (AU$ 18.97).

"Whatttt! Maybe if your clothes weren’t such s**te quality - and they actually fit the size of the person they claim to fit - my returns wouldn’t be so high,” another added.

"You don't have a physical store, [of course] people will return things,” another said.

Recently, the brand introduced a £1.99 (AU$3.78) fee for returns.

Customers slammed the fast-fashion company for their “shocking” and “terrible” customer service, with many predicting that this will lose the brand many customers.

In response to the online outrage, the company posted a statement to their Instagram account.

“We have noticed an extremely high returns rate from a small pool of customers who have demonstrated behaviours that were inconsistent with what we experience with the rest of our customer base.

“The actions taken are not designed to limit our customers who do need to return or deter them from returning, it was taken to address a small proportion of customers who have a high returns rate.”

The company added that they are working on refunding Royalty scheme payments to customers whose accounts have been closed.

Addressing concerns about the sizing and quality of their garments, PLT said they are “constantly working” with their buying, design, fit model teams “to ensure the quality and fit of our garments is the standard our customers expect and will continue to do so.”

The statement added that they “don’t plan to close any further accounts.”