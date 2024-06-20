News
What It's Like Living With 40 Different Personalities & DID
Many of us have an internal dialogue that guides us through life, but, for some Australians, those voices are more like a crowd, each with their own personality. One of those people is Maggie, who lives with Dissociative Identity Disorder, and says her ‘alters’ have saved her life.
Grant Denyer Reveals On Deal Or No Deal Could Win One Aussie $1 Millio
Deal or No Deal is the game we can all play, because it doesn’t require any knowledge and now Grant Denyer is giving away $1 million to one lucky Aussie! He tells us just how he’s doing it…
Tucker Carlson arrives in Australia for tour
Controversial former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has a history of broadcasting racist ideas, wild conspiracy theories and blatant misinformation. Now he's arrived in Australia for a speaking tour, just in time for his ticket prices to be slashed.
Gen Z stock traders turn to astrology to make investment decisions
The growing trend amongst Gen Z traders is seeing them turn to astrology and look to the planets before making any investment decisions, and it seems to be working for them, with a whopping 73 per cent owning stocks.
Aussie women struggling to have chronic UTIs treated
Laura and Sally have both spent years battling what are known as chronic urinary tract infections, a condition that is not technically recognised in Australia.
Ariarne Titmus on letting the swimming do the talking at the Olympics
Reigning swim champion Ariarne Titmus is heading to Paris to compete at the Olympic Games, and she told us why she's going to let the swimming do the talking this time around.
John Farnham makes first public appearance since jaw surgery
Legendary singer John Farnham has made his first public appearance since undergoing a mammoth 12-hour surgery for oral cancer.