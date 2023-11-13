Myer Unveils ‘Bluey’ Themed Christmas Windows

The story of Bluey’s Christmas day starts at home with her family, opening presents before heading to Uncle Stripe’s house for a swim.

The display features 53 replicated characters across six windows, with Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad all making star appearances.

Each character took over 250 hours to create, with the process including 3D printing, hand moulding, fitting animatronics and hand painting.

The windows are open to the public from now until January 6.