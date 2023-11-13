The Project

Myer Unveils ‘Bluey’ Themed Christmas Windows

Myer’s 68th edition of the Bourke St Christmas windows stars beloved Australian icon Bluey, telling the story of Christmas with the Heelers in new and recreated scenes.

The story of Bluey’s Christmas day starts at home with her family, opening presents before heading to Uncle Stripe’s house for a swim.

The display features 53 replicated characters across six windows, with Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad all making star appearances.

Each character took over 250 hours to create, with the process including 3D printing, hand moulding, fitting animatronics and hand painting.

The windows are open to the public from now until January 6.

@melbournewithkids The MYER Christmas Windows, have been unveiled. 🎄✨ In the 68th year of Myer’s renowned Christmas Windows at Bourke Street, Bluey and the Heeler family take the spotlight, bringing the show's beloved characters to life in scenes that capture the essence of nostalgia and celebration in true Aussie style. 🎅🏼🥰 📍Myer Melbourne, 314-336 Bourke St 🗓️ 12 November 2023 – 6 January 2024 #WhatsOnMelbourne #Christmasinmelbourne #Melbournewithkidz #bluey #myerchristmas #blueyheeler #blueytok #blueyshow ♬ Bluey Theme Tune - Extended - Bluey
