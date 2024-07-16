Kylie Minogue Accidentally Announces Australian Tour

The legendary pop star was quizzed about rumours about a tour down under during The Fox's Melbourne breakfast show on Monday.

"Are you gonna tour Australia? Is that on the cards," asked host Brendan Fevola.

Minogue hesitated for a moment before answering, "I wanna say yes. Yes, the answer is yes, we're just locking down details."

"Maybe I wasn't meant to say that, but yes," she added.

The interview came after the Aussie icon's headline performance at the British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park, where she was carried to the stage by actors Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott.

The headline slot was just the latest triumph in a whirlwind year for the popstar, along with being named one of TIME magazine's most influential people and honoured with a global icon award at the BRITs.

Rumours of an Australian tour have been swirling since Kylie was announced as the headline act for the cancelled Splendour in the Grass festival in Byron Bay.

The Padam Padam singer hasn't toured Australia since her 2019 Golden tour, and has since released two studio albums and completed a Las Vegas residency.