The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Kylie Minogue Accidentally Announces Australian Tour

Kylie Minogue Accidentally Announces Australian Tour

Kylie Minogue has accidentally confirmed she's planning an Australian tour, letting the news slip in an interview with Fifi, Fev and Nick.

The legendary pop star was quizzed about rumours about a tour down under during The Fox's Melbourne breakfast show on Monday. 

"Are you gonna tour Australia? Is that on the cards," asked host Brendan Fevola.

Minogue hesitated for a moment before answering, "I wanna say yes. Yes, the answer is yes, we're just locking down details."

"Maybe I wasn't meant to say that, but yes," she added. 

The interview came after the Aussie icon's headline performance at the British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park, where she was carried to the stage by actors Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott.

The headline slot was just the latest triumph in a whirlwind year for the popstar, along with being named one of TIME magazine's most influential people and honoured with a global icon award at the BRITs.

Rumours of an Australian tour have been swirling since Kylie was announced as the headline act for the cancelled Splendour in the Grass festival in Byron Bay.

The Padam Padam singer hasn't toured Australia since her 2019 Golden tour, and has since released two studio albums and completed a Las Vegas residency.

CFMEU Fights Back As Government Threatens To Deregister The Union
NEXT STORY

CFMEU Fights Back As Government Threatens To Deregister The Union

Advertisement

Related Articles

CFMEU Fights Back As Government Threatens To Deregister The Union

CFMEU Fights Back As Government Threatens To Deregister The Union

The Prime Minister has been accused of turning a blind eye to alleged criminality as the construction union fights back in the wake of explosive allegations of corruption and ties to the criminal underworld.
‘Transhuman’ Hackers Using Tech Implants To Hack Others

‘Transhuman’ Hackers Using Tech Implants To Hack Others

‘Transhumans’ are the very real subculture of people implanting technology into their bodies, giving them capabilities that are equal parts astonishing and concerning.
Millennials Shocked Over Younger Generation’s Take On The Macarena

Millennials Shocked Over Younger Generation’s Take On The Macarena

Millennials have voiced their outrage over a viral TikTok of kids at a party dancing to the Macarena with entirely new moves.
Aussies Shocked Over Sydney ‘Dystopian’ Capsule Apartment

Aussies Shocked Over Sydney ‘Dystopian’ Capsule Apartment

An “ultra-modern” capsule apartment listed for $300 a week rent has Sydneysiders in despair over the state of the housing crisis.
Katy Perry Says New Song ‘Women’s World’ Is ‘Satire’ After Being Hit With Backlash

Katy Perry Says New Song ‘Women’s World’ Is ‘Satire’ After Being Hit With Backlash

Katy Perry’s new single ‘Women’s World’ was sold to fans as being a feminist anthem, but it’s being hit with increasing backlash for being anything but that.