Veteran Paralympian Madison de Rozario's Mission To Defend Gold
NC | News

Veteran Paralympian Madison de Rozario is headed to her fifth Games.  She's looking to defend her medals after taking Gold in the 800m and Marathon in Tokyo and she knows it won't be easy.

