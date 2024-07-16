The Project

Millennials Shocked Over Younger Generation’s Take On The Macarena

Millennials have voiced their outrage over a viral TikTok of kids at a party dancing to the Macarena with entirely new moves.

Arleth Lopez, 21, shared a video of the kids dancing the Macarena at a quinceañera on TikTok, saying, “I feel so old. Why are they dancing the Macarena like this?”

Tradition, the Macarena involves extending your arms outward, palms down, flipping your palms upward and bringing your hands to opposing shoulders, then head, then hips, followed by a shake of the hips and jump and 90-degree turn. 

In Arleth’s video, however, the dancers appear to be incorporating entirely new moves like arm rolls and hand waves.

The video had been viewed over 8.5 million times at the time of writing, with outraged millennials flooding the comment section. 

One asked “Did I miss an update or something?”, while another said “maybe it’s more of a regional thing than a generational thing? If so, maybe we can just contain it and hope it doesn’t spread.”

Others were familiar with the take on the iconic dance, saying they learned the variation along with the traditional moves, one saying “I’m almost 40 and I learnt it this alternative way when I was kid.” 

Many people pointed out that the young people in the video were in fact doing a dance called Saturday Night.

@frikenarleth Im scared why they dancing the macarena like that🧍🏻‍♀️😭 #macarena #whatsgoingon #quinceañera #elpaso #fyp ♬ original sound - Arleth Lopez
