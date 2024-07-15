The Project

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman: The Strangely Nice Way They Describe Each Other
With Deadpool & Wolverine about to hit the cinemas, Ryan Reynolds' and Hugh Jackman's rivalry has never been hotter, but they actually have nice things to say about each other.

8 mins

6 mins

Katherine Bennell-Pegg: The Strange Saying On The International Space

Katherine Bennell-Pegg is Australia's first astronaut, and she tells us the strange saying they have about water on the International Space Station and how space technology is being used every day on

5 mins

Jessica Mauboy: What I Would Make An Olympic Sport

Jessica Mauboy is heading to Paris to hype up Aussie athletes with the Olympic song "Higher", but she tells us what she would make an Olympic sport if she were to compete, and it's super relatable.

4 mins

essica Madsen & Sam Phillips: Most Surprising Thing That's Happened On Bridgerton Set

Bridgerton stars Jessica Madsen and Sam Phillips are in Australia for Metro Comic Con and they tell us the most surprising thing that happened on set.

5 mins

Herbie Hancock: What People Get Wrong About Jazz

With a career spanning seven decades, Herbie Hancock knows a thing or two about jazz, and he told us what everyone gets wrong about it.

3 mins

Dog Sets House On Fire After Turning On Stove

A dog in the US has accidentally set fire to its owner's house, but Mel Buttle doesn't think the dog is entirely innocent.

5 mins

Mahalia Barnes: How Special It Is To Tour With Jimmy Barnes

Mahalia Barnes has been touring with her dad Jimmy Barnes, and she tells us how special it was and the cheeky advice he gave Mahalia (from his hospital bed).

5 mins

Bear Grylls: How My Life Motto Came Back To Bite Me

Bear Grylls is one of the world's most famous survivalists but his life motto has come back to bite him in the most hilarious way....

