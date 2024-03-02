Kylie Minogue Honoured With Global Icon Award At The BRITs

Since breaking through in the late 1980s, the 55-year-old Australian pop superstar has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and became the first female artist to score a number one album in five consecutive decades in the United Kingdom.

Taking to the stage at the O2 Arena on Saturday, she first paid tribute to biggest winner of the night, saying: "I'm just going to be sobbing with Raye, Raye you did that."

Minogue also said "There's a part of me that's the 14-year-old girl in the room dreaming of making music" and told music students that she feels their "promise" as well.

"I love you, and I will always love you, you have my heart," she said.

The singer then performed a medley of her hit songs with three separate costume reveals.

In a red latex style dress, echoing the music video for Padam Padam, she performed that dance-pop hit before going into a black and white outfit for Can't Get You Out Of My Head and finishing in an all-white ensemble for Love At First Sight.

With AAP.