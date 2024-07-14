Guest Interviews
Katherine Bennell-Pegg: The Strange Saying On The International Space
Katherine Bennell-Pegg is Australia's first astronaut, and she tells us the strange saying they have about water on the International Space Station and how space technology is being used every day on
Jessica Mauboy: What I Would Make An Olympic Sport
Jessica Mauboy is heading to Paris to hype up Aussie athletes with the Olympic song "Higher", but she tells us what she would make an Olympic sport if she were to compete, and it's super relatable.
essica Madsen & Sam Phillips: Most Surprising Thing That's Happened On Bridgerton Set
Bridgerton stars Jessica Madsen and Sam Phillips are in Australia for Metro Comic Con and they tell us the most surprising thing that happened on set.
Herbie Hancock: What People Get Wrong About Jazz
With a career spanning seven decades, Herbie Hancock knows a thing or two about jazz, and he told us what everyone gets wrong about it.
Dog Sets House On Fire After Turning On Stove
A dog in the US has accidentally set fire to its owner's house, but Mel Buttle doesn't think the dog is entirely innocent.
Mahalia Barnes: How Special It Is To Tour With Jimmy Barnes
Mahalia Barnes has been touring with her dad Jimmy Barnes, and she tells us how special it was and the cheeky advice he gave Mahalia (from his hospital bed).
Bear Grylls: How My Life Motto Came Back To Bite Me
Bear Grylls is one of the world's most famous survivalists but his life motto has come back to bite him in the most hilarious way....