Katy Perry Says New Song ‘Women’s World’ Is ‘Satire’ After Being Hit With Backlash

'Women’s World’ was released on July 11, her first single from her upcoming album ‘143’. But the song has flopped, with many saying it doesn’t fulfil the advertised promise of being a feminist anthem.

Perry has launched her comeback to the pop world, but in doing so she has returned to the music producer who helped her successful hits, like ‘California Girl, ‘Roar’ and ‘Dark Horse’, in Dr. Luke.

However, many musicians won’t work with Dr Luke following allegations of sexual assault from pop star Kesha, during the period the pair worked on music together.

After a very public defamation lawsuit, a settlement was reached between the pair. While Dr Luke has denied the allegations, Perry was slammed for choosing to work with him following his legal saga with Kesha.

After the swift backlash to the song and the producer, Perry revealed days after it was released that the song was supposed to be “satire”.

“We’re kind of just having a bit of fun being a bit sarcastic with it. It’s very slapstick, very on the nose,” she said in a social media post.