The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Katy Perry Says New Song ‘Women’s World’ Is ‘Satire’ After Being Hit With Backlash

Katy Perry Says New Song ‘Women’s World’ Is ‘Satire’ After Being Hit With Backlash

Katy Perry’s new single ‘Women’s World’ was sold to fans as being a feminist anthem, but it’s being hit with increasing backlash for being anything but that.

'Women’s World’ was released on July 11, her first single from her upcoming album ‘143’. But the song has flopped, with many saying it doesn’t fulfil the advertised promise of being a feminist anthem.

Perry has launched her comeback to the pop world, but in doing so she has returned to the music producer who helped her successful hits, like ‘California Girl, ‘Roar’ and ‘Dark Horse’, in Dr. Luke.

However, many musicians won’t work with Dr Luke following allegations of sexual assault from pop star Kesha, during the period the pair worked on music together.

After a very public defamation lawsuit, a settlement was reached between the pair. While Dr Luke has denied the allegations, Perry was slammed for choosing to work with him following his legal saga with Kesha.

After the swift backlash to the song and the producer, Perry revealed days after it was released that the song was supposed to be “satire”.

“We’re kind of just having a bit of fun being a bit sarcastic with it. It’s very slapstick, very on the nose,” she said in a social media post.

Aussies Shocked Over Sydney ‘Dystopian’ Capsule Apartment
NEXT STORY

Aussies Shocked Over Sydney ‘Dystopian’ Capsule Apartment

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Aussies Shocked Over Sydney ‘Dystopian’ Capsule Apartment

    Aussies Shocked Over Sydney ‘Dystopian’ Capsule Apartment

    An “ultra-modern” capsule apartment listed for $300 a week rent has Sydneysiders in despair over the state of the housing crisis.
    Spanish Authorities Find Remains Thought To Be Missing UK Teen Jay Slater

    Spanish Authorities Find Remains Thought To Be Missing UK Teen Jay Slater

    A rescue team on the Spanish island of Tenerife has found human remains in the area where British teenager Jay Slater went missing nearly a month ago and evidence strongly suggests they are his, police say.
    Iconic Sizzler Restaurant To Return For One Night Only

    Iconic Sizzler Restaurant To Return For One Night Only

    Iconic Aussie restaurant Sizzler will return for one night only, with a pop-up store in Brisbane.
    Push For Companies That Replace Workers With AI To Be Taxed More

    Push For Companies That Replace Workers With AI To Be Taxed More

    Businesses that replace workers with artificial intelligence tools should pay additional taxes, an inquiry at Parliament House will hear.
    50 Cent Photoshops Donald Trump On To His Album Cover After Shooting

    50 Cent Photoshops Donald Trump On To His Album Cover After Shooting

    Rapper 50 Cent has posted a photoshopped album cover, replacing his head with Donald Trump's following an assassination attempt on the former president.