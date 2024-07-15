News
Shannen Doherty Dies Aged 53
'90210' and 'Charmed' actor Shannen Doherty has died aged 53 after a battle with cancer.
Donald Trump Shooting: What We Know So Far
The FBI has named Thomas Matthew Crooks as the 20-year-old man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. Bryant Brzozowski was at the rally and tells us what he saw.
Veteran Paralympian Madison de Rozario's Mission To Defend Gold
Veteran Paralympian Madison de Rozario is headed to her fifth Games. She's looking to defend her medals after taking Gold in the 800m and Marathon in Tokyo and she knows it won't be easy.
101-Year-Old Mary's Beautiful Relationship Advice
101-year-old Mary Norris met her sweetheart Ron while she was working in a local cafe and she told us what her best relationship advice is, and it's very sweet.
Luna Langbroek: Your Unconventional Horoscope
With other news programs turning to astrology, we have our very own Luna Langbroek here to share your horoscopes.
Sriracha Production Halted Amid Chili Shortage
Production of the cult-classic sauce Sriracha has been halted until at least September, with its production company saying a shortage of chilis is to blame.
Who Is Count Binface: The Candidate Who Ran Against Rishi Sunak
The UK election is known for the odd candidate in costume standing beside politicians while the results are being read out. Count Binface ran against Rishi Sunak, he tells us why he does it.