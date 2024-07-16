Aussies Shocked Over Sydney ‘Dystopian’ Capsule Apartment

The pod-like space is listed for $300 per week in Haymarket, described as a “unique accommodation solution” for renters looking for a “cost-effective long-term living” option.

The space, not even tall enough to stand up in, is part of a shared space at the Space Q Capsule Hotel on George St.

Renters would have access to a “secure, private and tech-savvy” pod, an in-capsule safe, personal storage and shared amenities.

“Calling it an apartment is a bit of a stretch,” one Facebook commenter said.

“These are okay for a night of cheap accommodation … but it’s not very liveable long-term,” another wrote.

The listing was also shared on Reddit, where users also slammed the offering.

“Wow, that’s some dystopian cyberpunk bulls***,” one Redditor wrote, while another commented, “Imagine paying $300 a week for this.”