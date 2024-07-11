The Project

Dog Sets House On Fire After Turning On Stove
NC | News

A dog in the US has accidentally set fire to its owner's house, but Mel Buttle doesn't think the dog is entirely innocent.

Guest Interviews

5 mins

Herbie Hancock: What People Get Wrong About Jazz

With a career spanning seven decades, Herbie Hancock knows a thing or two about jazz, and he told us what everyone gets wrong about it.

3 mins

5 mins

Mahalia Barnes: How Special It Is To Tour With Jimmy Barnes

Mahalia Barnes has been touring with her dad Jimmy Barnes, and she tells us how special it was and the cheeky advice he gave Mahalia (from his hospital bed).

5 mins

Bear Grylls: How My Life Motto Came Back To Bite Me

Bear Grylls is one of the world's most famous survivalists but his life motto has come back to bite him in the most hilarious way....

5 mins

Macy Gray: How I Annoyed Britney Spears During Recording Sessions

Grammy Award-winning artist Macy Gray may have a voice like no other, but she told us how she accidentally annoyed Britney Spears during a recording session, and the unique way Britney left.

6 mins

Alex Ward: Why I Am Taking Over My Mum's Social Media

Alex Ward is a comedian and can log into Facebook, so, her Mum has given her a new responsibility and she's not quite ready for it

6 mins

Ladybeard: How Australia Reacts To Japan's Incredible Culture

Adelaide-born star Ladybeard is like no other with his 'Kawaii Metal' band, and he tells us how Australia reacts to him bringing Japan's culture to the stage.

4 mins

Andrew Farriss On Why Country Music Is Having A Moment

Andrew Farriss tells us why he thinks country music is having a moment, and why so many artists are releasing country albums.

