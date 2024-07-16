Iconic Sizzler Restaurant To Return For One Night Only

Sizzler closed the doors of its last restaurant in November 2020 after 30 years of serving up cheese toast, grilled steaks and all-you-can-eat salad bars.

The news of the pop-up Sizzler was broken on KIIS 97.3 breakfast show in Brisbane with hosts Robin Bailey and Kip Wightman.

The pop-up will be set up at the Coffee Club on Charlotte St in Brisbane, opening on Tuesday, July 16.

The famous cheese toasties will be making a return, along with a salad and dessert bar.

At its peak, the famous chain had 83 locations nationwide in 1993. Over time, more locations began to close, with the final nine located in Queensland at Mermaid Beach, Loganholme, Toowoomba, Maroochydore and Caboolture; WesternAustralia in Innaloo, Kelmscott and Morley; and New South Wales in Campbelltown.

The pandemic saw parent company Collins Foods close the chain for good.