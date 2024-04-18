Kylie Minogue Named One Of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People

TIME released its list of the 100 most influential people of 2024, with the pop princess falling under the ‘Icons’ category.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wrote the entry for the Padam Padam singer, praising the singer for her “passion and dedication.”

“Kylie is so inspiring to me,” Martin wrote. “She lives her life so gracefully and approaches every project with such passion and dedication.

“She always seems to be 10 years ahead of everyone else, and she’s an artist who knows how to be of service, making songs that fans go on to love for years.

“Kylie creates a space where everyone is safe to be themselves. When I look at her I feel hope. She’s proof there are humans who don’t judge.”

The ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ singer took to Instagram to share her delight about making the prestigious list.

“Thank you for this incredible honour, being amongst such stellar company. This is mind-blowing to me and is making my heart FULLY Padam!!”