Joe Biden Delivers Feisty State Of The Union Speech

This was the State of the Union. And all the usual suspects were in the Capitol. Kamala, AOC, George Santos…

And Mitch McConnell, dreaming of retirement.

With a recent poll revealing 73% of voters reckon the 81-year-old Biden is too old for the job, he needed a strong showing.

He spoke about his commitment to Ukraine.

Aaaand he had a swipe at Trump in the process.

He spoke about January 6.

Aaaaand he had a swipe at Trump in the process.

He also had a pop at the supreme court for taking away abortion rights.

There was the usual economic fluff....

Talk of taxing the rich…

And an attack on AI.

AI voice impersonations aren't that big of a deal Joe! Hey what do you make of the Sam Kerr thing?

Anyway, he stayed upright. And everyone clapped.