Cafe Customer Outraged Over Extra Charge To Toast Their Sandwich

The cost of living crisis has just hit a new low, or high, with one Perth customer outraged by a hidden extra charge on their bill, for simply toasting their sandwich.

The sandwich cost $14.90 but the cafe then charged 90 cents extra to toast it. That’s why it never hurts to always carry a sandwich press in your bag.

The customer posted a photo of the sandwich in question on social media caused public outrage. The contentious sandwich appears to have egg and spinach in it and doesn’t have any sides.

Many people were outraged by this ridiculous extra cost, some even calling for the customer to name and shame the cafe.

“First time I have ever heard of a fee to toast your sandwich in a cafe,” one user said.

“Since when are we getting charge to heat up the food we’re buying?!”,” another asked.

“And yet, you bought it which is why businesses can get away with taking the p**s like this,” one social media argued.

“It is time we all stop eating out/buying takeaway. They might learn that all these surcharges and exorbitantly priced, yet shi**y food, is not going to be tolerated,” one final fed up user remarked.

