Milo The Dog Reunited With Owners In Wales
After going missing at Melbourne Airport for 17 days, Milo the dog has been reunited with his owners in Wales. Jason Whatnall tells us how it feels to have his furry friend back in his arms.

3 mins

Robert And Julia On The Big Surprise For The Finale

It's the finale of I'm A Celebrity, and Robert and Julia tell us what their favourite challenge of the season was, and who they think is going to take out the crown.

4 mins

Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton On Why They're So Excited For Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have made a surprise appearance in Australia, and they tell us what they're most excited about for #Polin in the new series of Bridgerton.

3 mins

6 mins

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT' Double Album

Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a spin, when, just hours after the release of 'THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT', she announced it was a secret double album, with 15 extra songs on 'TTPD: The Anthology'.

6 mins

Lehmo On Giving An Honest Answer About Loving His Dog To His Wife

Comedian Lehmo loves his dog, but he may have got himself into trouble when comparing his love for his pooch and his wife.

4 mins

AI Scammers Using Celebs To Fleece Millions From Aussies

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki is the latest Aussie celeb to call out AI scammers using his face to fleece Australians out of their money. So, how do you know what's a scam and what isn't?

6 mins

Baby Girl's Stem Cells Save Big Brother’s Life

Baby Aria was only days old when she gave her brother Tommy the gift of another shot at life after he was diagnosed with leukaemia at only two years old by donating her stem cells.

8 mins

Judge Found Bruce Lehrmann Raped Brittany Higgins

Federal court judge Justice Michael Lee has found Bruce Lehrmann, on the balance of probabilities, raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament, meaning Lehrmann's defamation case against Network 10 has failed. Expert defamation lawyer Justin Quill explains how significant this decision was. The finding of rape is at the civil standard on the balance of probability.

