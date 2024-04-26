Emma Stone Would Rather You Call Her By Her Real Name 'Emily'

Stone opened up about how she took on a new moniker when launching her on-screen career because the name Emily Stone was already taken by another actor in SAG-AFTRA.

"It's just because my name was taken," Stone said.

"Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily.'

The actress was interviewed alongside her co-star on The Curse, Nathan Fielder, who brought attention to the matter of Stone's name.

"I'd like to say something," Fielder said at the start of the interview.

"Her name's Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally. So, when there's people that don't know her, I end up saying Emma. But I'm going to just say Emily from here on."

Stone says that those who know her personally call her Emily. "When I get to know them, people that I work with do [call me Emily]," she explained.

When asked if she'd correct a fan who called her Emily, Stone said ""No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."