Experts Reckon Daily Showers Are Unnecessary

Some experts say daily showers are unnecessary and have no proven health benefits.

Environmentalist Donnachadh McCarthy told the BBC that daily showers are socially accepted primarily because of the fear of someone else telling us we’re smelly.

“Why are we washing? Mostly because we’re afraid somebody else will tell us that we’re smelling,” he said.

McCarthy added that he only showers once a month to help the environment, a choice inspired by spending two weeks with the Yanomami people in the Amazon.

Instead, McCarthy washes at the sink, using a cloth to scrub his body. And although it might seem like anti-social behaviour to abstain from showering daily, dermatologists tend to agree with McCarthy’s sentiment.

Dermatologist Dr Julie Russak told the New York Post that prolonged daily showers can strip away the skin's microbiome. Healthy skin maintains a layer of oil, “good” bacteria and other microorganisms, according to Dr Robert H. Shmerling of Harvard University.

Washing and scrubbing too often can remove these things and cause the skin barrier to be damaged.

Signs of an impaired skin barrier can include dry, cracked, itchy or irritated skin.

So how often should we be showering?

Dermatologist Joyce Park told the New York Times that there is “no one-size-fits-all approach.”

“The ideal frequency depends on your skin and hair type, how much you sweat and how dirty you get.”

Experts suggest those with drier skin or a skin condition like eczema should have shorter, less frequent showers as it can further impair the skin barrier.

However, if you do feel like you need to shower daily, especially after work or exercise, focus “only in the areas that have higher concentrations of sweat accumulation,” Dr. Russak says.

