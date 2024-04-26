The Project

Harvey Weinstein 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned

It was the groundbreaking trial that survivors saw as a beacon of hope, but now a court has thrown out movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 conviction, leaving those who rallied against him reeling.

New York’s highest court has ruled that the judge in Weinstein’s 2020 trial made legal errors that unfairly prejudiced him and saw the disgraced Hollywood producer convicted of sex crimes and jailed for 23 years.

A new trial has now been ordered, with the court finding the original was muddied by witnesses with claims unrelated to the official charges.

The court also found the prosecution should not have been allowed to cross-examine Weinstein about other past bad behaviour.

72-year-old Weinstein, who maintains his innocence, will remain behind bars regardless due to a separate rape conviction in LA, but his successful appeal is still a major blow to the #MeToo movement.

Ashley Judd was the actress who made the first claim against Harvey Weinstein, launching the landmark sexual assault case, and is now leading the uproar at its ruling being overturned.

Speaking to the BBC, Judd described the overturning as “an act of institutional betrayal”

“It’s a hard day for survivors. But we live in our truth. We know what happened,” she said.

US attorney Liana Khacatrayn has been following the case, and told The Project: “To overturn an entire case like this, whether it had a big social impact or not, is really monumental.”

When asked whether she believed this conviction would’ve still happened, had those additional witnesses not been included, Khacatrayn had this to say.

“There was more than enough evidence to move forward without all the extra witnesses, it all kind of got fumbled in this movement. There were some mistakes made along the way that were clearly detrimental.”

When asked what this means for his accusers, Khacatrayn said that while the case being overturned is “disheartening and discouraging,” that her client will be re-testifying.

“My client will absolutely [be] re-testifying, it’s going to be gruelling, it’s going to be awful, but they feel so strongly that it sounds like a lot of them are willing to come forward again and sit through another trial only to make sure that this man and the likes of him are put behind bars and a message is sent.”

