Hobart Hotel Offering Free Night Stay For Guests Who Sleep Longer

Sleep tourism is a travel trend in which people book holidays to get a good night's rest. According to HTF Market Intelligence, the trend is expected to grow to more than $400b by 2028.

Tasmanian hotel MACq 01 is getting on board the trend by offering guests big discounts for sleeping longer.

For every hour of sleep guests get over 6 hours, Guests will have $100 taken off their bill for every hour of sleep they get over 6 hours, with those who sleep for 9 hours ending up with a whole night of free accommodation.

MACq 01 partnered with sleep expert Shea Morrison to develop the Slumber Suite, a room dedicated to ensuring guests get some decent shut-eye.

The curated room comes with a number of inclusions to help guests nod off, such as sleep teas, a weighted blanket, bath salts and eye masks.