Guest Interviews
Ladybeard: How Australia Reacts To Japan's Incredible Culture
Adelaide-born star Ladybeard is like no other with his 'Kawaii Metal' band, and he tells us how Australia reacts to him bringing Japan's culture to the stage.
Andrew Farriss On Why Country Music Is Having A Moment
Andrew Farriss tells us why he thinks country music is having a moment, and why so many artists are releasing country albums.
The Awkward Moment Claire Hooper Finally Told Her Dad 'I Love You'
Claire Hooper recently had her Dad on her podcast to talk about why they have never said 'I love you' to each other and it got very awkward.
Lizzy Hoo On The Benefits Of Co-Parenting A Dog
Lizzy Hoo is co-parenting her dog, and she told us why this is beneficial in finding out what your ex is up to.
Pete Helliar reveals why you should ALWAYS respond to text messages
Pete Helliar may be an old friend of the show, but he has bone to pick with Waleed over a few text messages...
Austin Butler On How He Transformed From Elvis Into A Badass Bikie
Austin Butler had the whole world swooning when he completely transformed into Elvis Presley, and he sat down with us to share how he turned into a badass bikie for the new film The Bikeriders.
Lehmo On How His Son Laddie Suddenly Became A Comedian
Lehmo is set to take the stage on a comedy cruise with his son Laddie, and they tell us how the seven-year-old son suddenly became a comedian.