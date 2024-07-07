Vanessa Hudgens Confirms The Birth Of Her First Child

The 35-year-old actor has confirmed she and husband Cole Tucker have welcomed their baby into the world, but admitted she was disappointed she was not the first person to announce the news after photographs circulated online of her leaving hospital in Santa Monica on Wednesday with her newborn.

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."

The child's exact birthdate, sex, and name are not yet known.

The Bad Boys: Ride of Die actor, who announced her pregnancy at the Oscars in March, recently explained she had always made her career choices with her future children in mind.

"I'll show my kids all my work. That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age," Hudgens told E! News.

Hudgens also recently won The Masked Singer and it was a meaningful victory for her.

"Being a winner is always amazing. Especially when it had nothing to do with Hudgens Hudgens and had everything to do with what's inside and what I actually bring to the table," she said.

"It was a really beautiful journey for me to be able to go on and it really caught me by surprise how emotional it made me."

With AAP.